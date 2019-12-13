CSTO discusses use of collective security forces

Delegations of the CSTO member states gathered for an international conference in Minsk to discuss the use of collective security forces and means. It was held at the Central House of Officers. Viktor Tumar, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, noted in his interview that risks, challenges and threats in the sphere of military security are increasing nowadays. In order to respond to them it is necessary to consolidate efforts for preserving peace in our countries. It is important to discuss all the points, taking into account modern realities.



The event was organized by our country's Armed Forces Research Institute. Delegations from the CSTO member states, the secretariat and the CSTO Joint Staff took part in the conference.

