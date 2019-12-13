PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Excavations of Great Patriotic War mass grave begins in outskirts of Minsk

Today, the excavations began in the vicinity of Minsk at the site of a mass grave of people who died at the hands of the Nazis. The work is carried out as part of the investigation into the criminal case of genocide of Belarusians during the Great Patriotic War. It is there, in the depths of the earth, the whole truth about the cruelty and inhumanity our ancestors met face to face.

