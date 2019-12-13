UN calls on Lithuania to comply with international obligations

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is concerned about reports of violence on the Lithuanian border. The organization calls on the official Vilnius to comply with international obligations. By its actions, Lithuania violates the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, the European Convention on Human Rights and EU legislation! However, as practice shows, Lithuania expresses an ostentatious interest in human rights only when it speaks of a foreign state. And when it comes to its borders, Vilnius easily uses dogs and firearms instead of international rules.