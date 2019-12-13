PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Peace Mission 2021 exercise takes place

The exercise of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization "Peace Mission 2021" is taking place at Donguz test ground in Russia's Orenburg Region. The SCO today includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. Just last week, Iran became a full member of the organization, but did not participate in the Peace Mission. But for the first time, a military contingent from Belarus was invited. We are an observer in the SCO, but as the unstable situation on the Afghan border has shown, we have common problems.

