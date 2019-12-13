3.42 RUB
Criminal case initiated against V. Tsepkalo for appeals to action causing harm to national security of Belarus
Another criminal case has been initiated against the defendant in the corruption case Valery Tsepkalo for calling to action causing harm to the national security of Belarus. Tsepkalo, while being abroad, posted a video on the Internet in which he publicly called for an armed takeover of state power.
The Investigation Committee draws attention to the fact that criminal liability is provided for such acts. The perpetrators will be identified and their actions will be given a legal assessment.
