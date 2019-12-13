3.43 RUB
Children of Donbass welcomed at Rainbow health camp
The Children of Donbass came to Belarus for rest and recuperation. The children were welcomed at the children's health camp "Rainbow" in Lioznо District. A total of 43 boys and girls from 8 to 15 years old will visit the camp.
These are children who are brought up by one parent, orphans, those who are under guardianship, from large families. Sports and entertaining games, quests and contests are prepared for children. The children are waiting for acquaintance with the beauties of the Vitebsk Region, a trip on a motor ship, a zoo and even training with the hockey club.
"We were very pleasantly met. We would like new emotions, to walk around Belarus. And in general it was very interesting, we played different games, there were tasks that we performed in the squad circle. We can say that they were games of rapprochement. The first thing that immediately caught my eye was the clean air, trees, forest, beauty, nature. I would like to get bright emotions, enjoy all this moment and have a great time", - the girls share their emotions.
The children will stay in the camp for 18 days. The vacation was organized by the charitable foundation of Alexei Talay. The project to improve the health of children of Donbass has been implemented since 2021 with the support of the Standing Committee of the Union State, the presidents of Belarus and Russia.
