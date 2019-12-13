Children of Donbass welcomed at Rainbow health camp

The Children of Donbass came to Belarus for rest and recuperation. The children were welcomed at the children's health camp "Rainbow" in Lioznо District. A total of 43 boys and girls from 8 to 15 years old will visit the camp.

These are children who are brought up by one parent, orphans, those who are under guardianship, from large families. Sports and entertaining games, quests and contests are prepared for children. The children are waiting for acquaintance with the beauties of the Vitebsk Region, a trip on a motor ship, a zoo and even training with the hockey club.

"We were very pleasantly met. We would like new emotions, to walk around Belarus. And in general it was very interesting, we played different games, there were tasks that we performed in the squad circle. We can say that they were games of rapprochement. The first thing that immediately caught my eye was the clean air, trees, forest, beauty, nature. I would like to get bright emotions, enjoy all this moment and have a great time", - the girls share their emotions.