In memory of war victims: Monument to civilians killed in 1943 built in Pinsk District

In memory of the victims of war: a monument to the civilians who died in 1943 was built in the Pinsk District. The tragedy took place in the village of Logishin. Three families were brutally murdered at once for communicating with the partisans. The people were locked up in their own houses and set on fire. 15 people died in the fire including small children. Today, there's a field where the houses stood. For 78 years, no one has dared to build new constructions in the place of the burned houses. For the residents of Logishin, it has become a place of sorrow. In memory of the terrible event, a cross and a faceplate with the names of the dead were installed. And a new monument with a granite plaque appeared on the place where the victims were buried. It was possible to determine the place of the mass grave within the investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office. The crime committed by fascists in Logishin was added to the criminal case materials on genocide of the Belarusian people. An enormous amount of work has been carried out, which is still underway, to establish the facts of the atrocities committed by the Nazi invaders and the post-war gangs and formations.