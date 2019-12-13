3.42 RUB
More than 10 thousand people take part in Red Square parade
A parade timed to the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held today on Red Square in Moscow. The leaders of the CIS countries including the Belarusian President were invited as guests.
Vladimir Putin greeted each of his counterparts personally in the Kremlin. Then the heads of state went to the central podium, where, together with veterans and other guests, they watched the parade.
More than 10 thousand people took part in the parade on Red Square, including participants of the special military operation. Spectators saw 30 parade formations and 125 pieces of weaponry and military equipment and heard 40 military bands of the Russian Armed Forces and security agencies.
At the end of the event, the leaders of the CIS countries laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls. Afterwards, the heads of state are scheduled to have an informal breakfast.
