Council of Republic discusses approaches and rules of price control in retail chains

Senators continue to monitor the prices for socially significant products and medicines. The Council of the Republic and the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation discussed approaches and rules of price control in trading networks. During the year, the prices of fruits and vegetables went up by 24%, dairy products by 7%, and cereals and beans by 6%. The rise in prices is due to negative trends on foreign markets. The senators, together with the MART, are keeping the situation under control so that the monthly change in the price of goods did not exceed 0.2% to the price of this product. The senators keep 117 trading facilities under control in 37 settlements. These are retail chains, private grocery stores, and over 100 pharmacies.