Parliament discusses introduction of single voting day

A single voting day for the elections of deputies will make it possible to streamline the political processes in the country. This was stated by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of Belarus Valentin Semenyako. The bill on introducing amendments to the Constitution was passed at the spring session in the first reading. Now the document is being prepared for the second reading. The meeting of the special commission was held on September 3 in the Parliament. Deputies agreed that the introduction of a single voting day has solid advantages. The second reading of the bill is on the agenda of the autumn parliamentary session.