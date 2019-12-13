More than thousand injuries caused by ice slick and cold recorded during first winter month in Belarus

The renewed Glybotskoye border outpost has been commissioned. The facility controls about 30 kilometers of the state border with Ukraine. Extensive work was carried out this year to install engineering equipment, including modern fiber-optic alarm system "Raven" combined with an intelligent video surveillance system, smart sensors and other border devices. The Smart Border approach allows the outpost to respond exclusively to real intruders, saving manpower, material resources and increasing the efficiency of border protection.



Reconstruction according to modern standards allows creating maximum comfortable conditions for service and life of the officers. The border guards have a gym, shower cabins, cozy bedrooms and service rooms for training, cultural and recreational activities.at their disposal. And in the near future the renewed complex of the border outpost "Usokhskaya Buda" will be put into operation in Dobrush District.



