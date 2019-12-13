EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian performers give large-scale online charity concert in support of health workers

The vocal marathon kicked off at noon on YouTube. Singers, media persons and doctors gather in one of the largest recording studios in Minsk.

