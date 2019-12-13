About 10 000 people walk out in support of peace, security in Belarus yesterday

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 20 mass events took place in the regions. Those, who oppose interference in our state, fakes and a split in society, gathered in the center of Borisov. The participants of the action agreed that it is necessary to continue the progressive development of their native country.



Everyone who is against the negative events in Belarus gathered in Volkovysk as well. More than 2000 citizens came to express their civic position. It is necessary to preserve what the Belarusians have achieved during the years of independence. People supported the course chosen by the country in Buda-Koshelevo. There was an athletics cross. A column of participants ran through the streets of the district center under the colors of the national flag. The sporting event brought together those who love their country and have great respect for its achievements and values.



Rallies "For Belarus" will be held today.



