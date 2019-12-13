PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Draw of tank biathlon teams held in Patriot Park near Moscow

The draw of tank biathlon teams took place in Patriot park near Moscow.

This is the most spectacular competition of the Army International Games, which start on Sunday. During the drawing of lots representatives from each country spun the "wheel of luck," which determined the color of the tank and the opponents of the individual race. For Belarusians, fortune chose yellow color. Our tank crews will compete on the third day of the race, on August 24. The opponents are teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Serbia.

