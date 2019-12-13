PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Polotsk District successfully implements investment project for production of welded grating

Now we can make it ourselves. The enterprise in Polotsk District has successfully implemented an investment project for the production of import-substituting products.

The factory manufactures technological metal structures and has launched the production of welded grating. This material is widely used in construction, architecture, landscaping but has never been produced in Belarus. It was imported from Poland and Russia. The first batch came off the line in late March, and has already been shipped to the construction sites.

