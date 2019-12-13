Famous "Hannenski Kirmash" fair held in Zelva village, Grodno Region

The famous "Hannenski Kirmash" fair is held these days in Zelva. A major authentic fair in the Grodno Region is 300 years old. In the 16th century, merchants, peasants, gypsies, and foreign guests came there. And it became famous for selling horses - there were thousands of them there. Today this holiday is a landmark of Zelva District with rider tournaments, horseback riding lessons and tasting old Belarusian dishes.