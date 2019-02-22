3.39 RUB
Traditional reception held at Belarusian Embassy in Moscow in honor of February 23
Defender of the Fatherland Day is a single holiday for Belarus and Russia. A traditional reception was held in the embassy of our country in Moscow in honor of February 23. The guests were the accredited in Russia military attaches of diplomatic missions of Armenia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Denmark, India, Nicaragua, South Africa, USA, UK, China, Baltic countries and the CIS, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War. As noted by those present, Belarus is a reliable point of support for security in the region. The country is able to resist any external aggression. But its main goal is not to attack, but to cooperate in the military sphere with the allies within the framework of the CSTO and the CIS, and above all with fraternal Russia.
Belarusian artists performed famous works of Belarusian and Russian composers.
