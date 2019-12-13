Government considering project of M1 reconstruction

One of the major projects for the coming years, the reconstruction of the main transit road of Belarus - M1, is under consideration in the government. Now, the scale of works and financing is being discussed. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak. The reconstruction of the road section from Orsha to Vitebsk and from Bobruisk to Mozyr and the border with Ukraine are also among the major investment projects. Minsk subway project is no less ambitious. This year, 68 million rubles is going to be allocated for the construction of the third branch, while 40 million comes from the Development Bank. Additional funds, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, will be provided from the budget, as well as from new credit resources.