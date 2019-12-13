Government considers long-term priorities of economic development

Solving demographic problems and increasing productivity. The Government has considered the long-term priorities of economic development. The focus is on several policy documents at once: the concept of sustainable development for the next 15 years and the five-year socio-economic development program. The basis of the upcoming work of the Cabinet is to ensure the quality of life through economic growth. It's supposed to double over the next 15 years. The government expects that the service sector will receive priority development, the high-tech sector of the economy will grow, and they are waiting for the return on large investment projects, which are now at the final stage of implementation. According to Alexander Chervyakov, Minister of Economy of Belarus, this is the creation of new industries, which should be based on local raw materials. Today we produce cement, process wood, burn peat. The main medium-term goal is to reach a hundred billion dollars of GDP by the end of the five-year period. Possible tools include solving public sector problems, effective employment and increasing the role of the private sector. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to finalize the development programs by early spring.