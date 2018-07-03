PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian viewers to see unique Belarusian development Groza-S

The self-propelled complex of radio-electronic combat is designed for protection against drones. Today, active development of unmanned aircraft is under way all over the world, but the means of combating them are few. Only a few countries in the world can be proud of similar developments, including US, Australia, Britain, China and Russia and our country - Belarus.

