Head of State Police Department presents national awards on the eve of Police Day

On the eve of the Police Day the Head of State Police Department presented state awards. 37 people received Gratitude from Mikhail Grib. They include the staff of different police divisions of the capital. For exemplary performance of official duties, high professional skills and significant achievements in the fight against crime 10 police officers received medals from the President of Belarus. The rest of the laureates received awards from the Interior Ministry and the State Security Committee for demonstrating initiative, high performance and successful fulfillment of tasks. The celebrations for Police Day will continue today.