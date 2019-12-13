3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Light a fire in your heart" campaign sweeps Belarus on Victory Day
The memory of our ancestors' heroic deeds is inextinguishable. On the eve of Victory Day, the country was swept by "Light a fire in your heart" campaign.
In Mogilev, the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War was honored with a moment of silence at the eternal flame of the memorial complex on Shmidt Avenue. There was a death camp here during the war, where, according to various sources, over forty thousand prisoners of war perished.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All