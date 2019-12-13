"Light a fire in your heart" campaign sweeps Belarus on Victory Day

The memory of our ancestors' heroic deeds is inextinguishable. On the eve of Victory Day, the country was swept by "Light a fire in your heart" campaign.

In Mogilev, the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War was honored with a moment of silence at the eternal flame of the memorial complex on Shmidt Avenue. There was a death camp here during the war, where, according to various sources, over forty thousand prisoners of war perished.