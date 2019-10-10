Modern transportation and logistics center opens at Berestovitsa-Bobrovniki border crossing point

A modern transport and logistics center was opened at the checkpoint of Berestovitsa-Bobrovniki on the Belarusian-Polish border. It has the latest equipment, thanks to which the transit time is reduced several times. The unit is adjacent to the checkpoint, which allows carriers not to enter the territory of Belarus and to execute transit documents on the spot. Such transport and logistics centers make it possible to increase the transit attractiveness of both Grodno Region and the country as a whole. It is planned that similar complexes will appear at all major border crossings on the border with the European Union.



