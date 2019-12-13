3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
V. Putin comments on attempted coup in Belarus
The situation is complicated, considering the actions of the West, which are increasingly transforming into imposing its will on our country.
Some countries exceed all bounds, following the Russian leader’s address to the Federal Assembly. This what Vladimir Putin’s comment on reports of a coup attempt in Belarus looks like.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All