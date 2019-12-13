EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
V. Putin comments on attempted coup in Belarus

The situation is complicated, considering the actions of the West, which are increasingly transforming into imposing its will on our country.

Some countries exceed all bounds, following the Russian leader’s address to the Federal Assembly. This what Vladimir Putin’s comment on reports of a coup attempt in Belarus looks like.

