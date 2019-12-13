Delegation of National Academy of Sciences comes to "SOS Children's Village" within "Our Children" campaign

Om Tuesday, the "Our Children" delegation of the National Academy of Sciences came to the orphanage "SOS Children's Village" in Borovlyany. The main scientific institution of the country has been patronizing the social village in Borovlyany for more than two years. Boys and girls are involved in career-oriented activities, invited to exhibitions and presentations. Graduates are helped to find employment. For all major holidays, especially for Christmas and the New Year, the Academy of Sciences prepares greetings and gifts for children.