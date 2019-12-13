Vitebsk Region joins patriotic campaign "Memory of the Heart"

Active work on preservation of history and prevention of its distortion goes on. It is carried out constantly. These days Vitebsk Region has joined the patriotic action "The Memory of the Heart". Today the participants of the project gathered in the village of Shapury, where a memorial complex was opened. The memory of those, who brought the victory closer, was honored with a minute of silence.



A mass grave in the village of Shapury is one of the largest war graves of the Great Patriotic War on the territory of our country. More than seventeen thousand Soviet soldiers, who died in 1943-44, are buried here.



The patriotic project "Memory of the Heart" takes place in all regions. And today, flowers are carried to the memorable place for the Belarusians, the lamps are lit in the territory of the memorial. It was the young people who initiated the patriotic project, which is being joined by more and more indifferent Belarusians all over the country.



There are more than 17 thousand surnames on the memorial plates. The monument in the village of Shapury was unveiled over 60 years ago. Warriors of different nationalities who brought the victory closer are buried here.



During the reconstruction, the paving was renewed, the wall and the pedestal for laying flowers were strengthened. The territory of the complex was also expanded.



In the northern region of the country there are about one thousand and a half of memorial places of the Great Patriotic War. Every year, during the watch of memory it is possible to establish the names of the dead soldiers, which are put on the memorial plates. The memory of their feat lives in our hearts.



