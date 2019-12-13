More than 600 families from Gomel Region receive assistance within framework of action "Let's pack a Schoolbag for a First-grader"

On the eve of the Day of Knowledge, a charitable action "Let's pack a Schoolbag for a First-grader" is being held in Belarus. Its goal is to financially help large and low-income families on the eve of the school year. The initiative was actively supported by Gomel Region. Head of the Regional Executive Committee Gennady Solovey visited the Mushkovets family from Gomel. Tatiana is a mother with many children, she works as a post office operator. She has three boys and a girl. The governor presented the children with school supplies, educational games and sweet gifts.