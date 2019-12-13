About 40 events planned within international forum "Atomexpo" in Sochi

An international forum "Atomexpo" has started its work in Sochi, where Minsk and Moscow have already signed an agreement on spent nuclear fuel. The agreement establishes a mechanism for the import of irradiated fuel assemblies of nuclear reactors to Russia for reprocessing and the return of radioactive waste to Belarus. Earlier, the IAEA noted the progress of Minsk in the formation of a national policy for the management of spent fuel and radioactive waste.



Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of Belarus:



“There has already been information on the adoption of the decree, in connection with which the draft agreements have been approved and the authority to sign has been delegated. These are the issues of interaction with our Russian colleagues on spent nuclear fuel management and nuclear materials to be received as part of spent nuclear fuel reprocessing.”



Particular attention is paid to ensuring operational readiness of new NPP units and digital cooperation in the energy sector. About 40 events are planned withinthe framework of the forum.



