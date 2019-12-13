Fighter aircraft training held within inspection of Russia-Belarus Union response force readiness

The Belarusian and Russian fighter crews patrol the air borders of the Union State in mixed pairs. Within the framework of checking the readiness of the Union response forces the modern fighter aircraft underwent training. The pilots exchange experience, foster mutual understanding and master interaction. During joint flights, the pilots practiced interception of intruders, the elements of aerial combat with a simulated enemy and actions under various sharply changing conditions.



The active phase of the joint exercise "Allied Resolve - 2022" will begin on February 10. The military will practice suppression and repulsion of external aggression, as well as countering terrorism in the territory of Belarus



