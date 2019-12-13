3.42 RUB
National Library presents Six Centuries of Medicine and Pharmacy History
The National Library of Belarus has opened an exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of the domestic pharmaceutical industry. The exposition presents six centuries of the history of medicine and pharmacy including the oldest "Herbarium" printed in 1484 from the Radziwiłłs' collection and works of Galen, the father of pharmacology. The other exhibits Arabic manuscripts and studies by Michael Mashkovsky "Medicinal Remedies".
