Marianna Shchetkina meets with teachers and students of Belarusian-Russian University

The development of educational and scientific activities should be based on innovative technologies. Marianna Shchetkina, Head of the Representative Office of the Union State Standing Committee in Minsk, told how the Union State project is being implemented at the example of the Belarusian-Russian University. The university has signed more than 40 agreements with Russian educational institutions and organizations. Thanks to the Engineering Center, it was possible to implement projects with the leading Russian companies in the field of metallurgy, transport and mechanical engineering. Over 140 million Russian rubles was spent to purchase the latest equipment and technologies.