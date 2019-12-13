More than 550 volunteers take part in reconstruction of Khatyn Memorial

The Khatyn Memorial summed up the results of the youth labor term and expressed gratitude to the young people who joined the all-Belarusian construction site.



These days in Minsk Region there are activities for the members of student squads and volunteers, who participated in the reconstruction of the memorial. And today the best of them visited the memorial as visitors to pay tribute and respect.



Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Minsk Region Executive Committee:



“We have very good young people. And today I have once again seen it. They are our future, our engineers, our medics, our managers, these are the people who will succeed us and who will build our independent Belarus. As far as the memorial is concerned, of course, as you see, work is in progress. I have no doubt that everything will be ready in time and "Khatyn" memorial will get a second breath.”



This summer the members of the student squads carried out work on dismantling the "cemeteries of the villages" and other points of the memorial, carried out excavation and auxiliary work. About 80 young men worked in Khatyn from June through August. In all, more than 550 volunteers took part in the reconstruction and overhaul of the memorial.



