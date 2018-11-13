3.39 RUB
First meeting of Club of Editors of Belarus and Russia held in residence Viskuli
The first meeting of the Club of Editors of Belarus and Russia was held today in the Belarusian state residence "Viskuli". A completely new professional community consists of media leaders and media experts from the two countries.
These are the heads of the largest TV companies, heads of agencies, newspapers, the intellectual elite of the Union State. Such a meeting is held for the first time, but everyone agrees: there is a need for such meetings.
The moderator of the meeting is Gennady Davydko, whose “Editors Club” is run every Friday on Belarus 1.
The Russian side also supported the project. The meeting of the league of eminent journalists will be held once a quarter.
