Voluntary assistance to law enforcement officers

Every day more and more volunteers help to maintain order in the streets. They not only help law enforcement in the fight against destructive forces, but are also sent to raids with precinct officers. On the eve of a tandem of policemen and vigilantes visited the apartment, which is registered as a dysfunctional one. By the way, such work was not new for some civilian visitors.

It is easy to become a volunteer - just apply to the police department. It takes no more than 2 days for a candidate to be approved.



