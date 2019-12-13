3.42 RUB
V. Rybakov: UN Secretary General agrees that Belarus is neither the source, nor the cause of refugee flows
UN Secretary-General António Guterres agreed that Belarus is neither the source nor the cause of refugee flows. This was stated during a meeting in New York with Belarus Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov.
The Secretary General stressed that he is well aware of the situation when people going to Western Europe do not consider transit countries as a destination for their journey. The sides also touched on the issue of delivering the UN humanitarian aid to refugees.
