New biathlete in the national team of Belarus -Watch first interview with Ksenia Shneider on May 26
She fell in love with the Belarusian athlete, though not immediately, but decided to move to the native country of her spouse. Since this off-season in the main clip of the national team of Belarus there is a new biathlete, who changed the Russian sports citizenship to ours. Ksenia Shneider will now play in the same team with such world-class stars as Anna Sola and Dinara Smolskaya. From the first days in her new capacity she felt that in our country biathlon is a popular sport and how much sports fans follow it.
