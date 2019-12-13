3.42 RUB
Hasidic pilgrims waiting for permit to enter Ukraine
The whole country is following the events at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. The issue of Israelis' access to Ukraine is still open. Thousands of Jews at this time of the year make a pilgrimage to the town of Uman, Cherkassy Region. This year, however, more than a thousand people are stuck on a neutral territory between the two countries on their way to the holy places within a step from the Ukrainian border. The Hasidic pilgrims have been there for three days now, without giving up attempts to carry out their religious mission. During all this time, the Belarusian side has been providing assistance to the believers.
