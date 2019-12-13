PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
V. Shakh: Belarus is one of the few countries that preserved its independence and national dignity despite external challenges and threats

Belarus is one of the few countries that has preserved its independence and national dignity, despite external challenges and threats. This opinion was voiced by entrepreneur Vyacheslav Shakh.


Vyacheslav Shakh, entrepreneur:


Everything that is done today by our country is done right in order to preserve independence. We have to continue this policy. Of course, there are no independent countries in pure form today, it is also impossible to be in the society of some countries and be absolutely independent. Even the USA is dependent, you know about the big foreign debt they have today.


The full version of the interview is available on the YouTube channel of Belarus 1.


