150 engineering-innovation classes open in Belarusian schools
Robotics, programming and development of unique solutions. On September 1, 150 engineering classes opened in Belarusian schools. Their main objective is to teach children not only to understand the technology, but also to create their own. Classrooms are equipped with everything they need: 3D printers, special platforms, and sets of circuitry and microelectronics. Educational robotics by the Russian company Robbo is popular around the world. More than 100 thousand kids in 30 countries study with the help of this platform. There are plans to open a Robbo class in every district of Belarus.
Cooperation between Russia and Belarus in education.
The educational field of the two states, Russia and Belarus, complement each other. There is also news for students. There are 43% more places allocated for Belarusians in Russian universities. It was pointed out by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus Boris Gryzlov at the opening of one of Robbo classes in the Belarusian grammar school.
