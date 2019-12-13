Large-scale landscaping and planting of greenery in Minsk planned for next year

Plans for large-scale landscaping of the capital city were discussed today in Minsk City Executive Committee during a meeting with Chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova. So, by the next year there will be flower compositions, devoted to the anniversary date in every district of Minsk. The hero-city will turn 955. It is planned to finish landscaping of the ecological path and modernization of Bogushevicha Square, to arrange landscape compositions along Partizansky Avenue, it is also planned to plant trees along road junctions.



Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:



"Plans have been developed for every district of the city, but in addition to that, of course, it is necessary to involve all business entities. Organizations, institutions, enterprises, which have territories for landscaping, should work more effectively in this matter. That is, there should be close interaction between the city enterprises that deal with these issues and economic entities in the city of Minsk. The ideas of young architects and designers will be taken into account during the large-scale landscaping campaign including students of technical universities. This weekend, subbotniks will be held in every district of the capital."



