3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Recreation area on waterfront near new neighborhood opens in Smolevichi
A recreation area opened on the embankment near the new microdistrict in Smolevichi. In addition to sidewalks for walking, there are grounds for basketball, volleyball, tennis and exercise. There is also a separate skate park. The satellite town is actively developing today. The housing and social facilities are also being built.
The neighborhood is almost completed, and we are waiting for the new master plan. This year we have started 6 houses, that is 600 apartments. An outpatient clinic will be built, there is also a place for a shopping and entertainment complex.
The road and transport infrastructure is also developing. Route R-53 in the section from the Mound of Glory to Smolevichi has become fully concrete, broadband and high-speed. Thus, it takes 20 minutes to get from the satellite town to Minsk.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All