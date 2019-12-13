PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Recreation area on waterfront near new neighborhood opens in Smolevichi

A recreation area opened on the embankment near the new microdistrict in Smolevichi. In addition to sidewalks for walking, there are grounds for basketball, volleyball, tennis and exercise. There is also a separate skate park. The satellite town is actively developing today. The housing and social facilities are also being built.

The neighborhood is almost completed, and we are waiting for the new master plan. This year we have started 6 houses, that is 600 apartments. An outpatient clinic will be built, there is also a place for a shopping and entertainment complex.
Andrey Ratomsky, Chairman of Smolevichi District Executive Committee

The road and transport infrastructure is also developing. Route R-53 in the section from the Mound of Glory to Smolevichi has become fully concrete, broadband and high-speed. Thus, it takes 20 minutes to get from the satellite town to Minsk.

