Hundreds of thousands of species of coniferous and deciduous trees and bushes grown in Smolevichi forestry

The Forestry of the Central Region sets such a task to replenish the green map of Minsk Region with young trees. For example, spruces, pines, ornamental thuja and juniper of all shades and sizes are grown in Smolevichi forestry. Hundreds of thousands of species of coniferous and deciduous trees and shrubs are grown in the area of more than 20 hectares. There is a whole complex for growing green fauna there.