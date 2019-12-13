3.42 RUB
CIS may create a union of tourism organizations and establish prizes in the field of tourism development 23.09.2022 17:35 CIS offers to set up an award in tourism development and a union of tourism organizations. Director of the Department of Humanitarian Cooperation, General Political and Social Problems of the CIS Executive Committee Alexei Sazonov stated about it at the press center of BelTA on September 23rd. "We have an idea to formally unite the CIS tourism organizations. However strange it may seem, there is no such structure - a union or association. But we often have to make decisions, for which a dialogue with the CIS tourism business structures is important. Another idea is to give some kind of prize, incentives for those who have distinguished themselves in the development of tourism in the CIS countries," said Alexei Sazonov. He underlined that all CIS countries are interested in developing cooperation in tourism. "It is not just business and commerce, it is humanitarian cooperation, search for partners and friends, strengthening of international relations and cultural ties. In 2020 we worked out a strategy of cooperation development for 10 years. A plan of specific cooperation activities for 2021-2023 has been developed as well. By the way, Minsk will host the CIS tourism fair and a session of the CIS Tourism Council on 28 September," the director of the department said. He also mentioned the international tourist project "Precious Necklace of the Commonwealth". "It involves the development of tourism in significant cultural and historical places in the CIS countries. The project has already been practically formalized", - added Alexey Sazonov.
