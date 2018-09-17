3.42 RUB
Speleotherapy in Soligorsk at depth of 420 meters
Every year, thousands of patients go to Soligorsk for speleotherapy at a depth of 420 meters. Due to sylvinite the air is clean of allergens here. This procedure has become a part of spa treatment for many Belarusian children with chronic asthma, sinusitis and lung diseases.
The procedure looks strange - children play billiards, basketball, football for three hours. The secret of treatment is that they just need to breathe.
The air is enriched with medicinal properties, salt aerosol and light negatively charged ions. The microclimate is stable - humidity is always 60%, temperature is 16 degrees.
A three-week course of treatment also includes inhalations, massage and therapeutic baths: up to 6 procedures every day for every person.
Annually, up to 3 thousand children and more than a thousand adult patients are treated here.
The wellness complex is open all year round. For children there is a school. Every day they attend classes.
