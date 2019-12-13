418 Ukrainians accepted to Belarusian citizenship in accordance with presidential decree

The decree "On acquiring the citizenship of the Republic of Belarus" has been signed by the head of state. According to the document, 428 people were granted Belarusian citizenship. There are 418 citizens of Ukraine, including 103 minors. The overwhelming majority are residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They include 40 families. Alexei Begun, Head of the Citizenship and Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, commented on the decree implementation procedure.



Alexei Begun, Head of the Department for Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

All applications were considered by the internal affairs bodies within the framework of the instructions of the head of state on simplifying the naturalization procedure for a certain category of Ukrainian citizens who have been residing in our country for a long time. The internal affairs bodies assisted the applicants, promptly prepared the relevant documents and sent them to the Administration of the President of the Republic of Belarus for consideration in accordance with the established procedure. We interviewed all the citizens who submitted applications. Despite certain political events, each of them expressed their intention to get Belarusian citizenship.

