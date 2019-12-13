PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
The challenge for Mother Tongue Day continues in social networks

The eventlaunched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus continues in social networks. It is timed to the International Mother Tongue Day. Belarusian diplomatic missions abroad and ordinary citizens under the hashtag # паБЕЛАРУСКУ (in Belarusian language) tell and show how ethnic identity and native language can be found in all states.

