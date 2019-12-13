EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Council of Ministers continues personal reception of citizens

Today the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Andrei Khudyk will answer the questions, and on October 14 people will be able to address Minister of Economy Alexander Chervyakov. The Minister of Culture Yuri Bondar is scheduled to receive citizens on October 16. The meetings will be held by appointment from 10 am. Registration is available by phone.

