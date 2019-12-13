PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Personal receptions of citizens continue to be held at Council of Ministers

Today a meeting with the Minister of Forestry, Vitaly Drozhzhi will be held by appointment from 10:00.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All