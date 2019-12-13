Council of House of Representatives defines agenda and sets guidelines

Public safety, counteraction to destructive forces and improving the quality of life of people are highlighted in the work of the Parliament. These issues were designated today by Vladimir Andreichenko. The Council of the House of Representatives meets ahead of the spring session, which will open on Friday. There are 25 draft laws in work now, 11 of them are already ready for consideration.



It is important to suppress extremism and prevent the rehabilitation of Nazism legally so as to respond to the challenges of today. The deputies will also focus on education issues: the agenda already includes the profile code and improvement of the investment climate.



The parliamentarians' work will be guided by the resolution of the 6th All-Belarusian Assembly and the country's five-year social and economic development program. Work will continue to modernize the country's Basic Law, as well as personal receptions of citizens.



