3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Council of House of Representatives defines agenda and sets guidelines
Public safety, counteraction to destructive forces and improving the quality of life of people are highlighted in the work of the Parliament. These issues were designated today by Vladimir Andreichenko. The Council of the House of Representatives meets ahead of the spring session, which will open on Friday. There are 25 draft laws in work now, 11 of them are already ready for consideration.
It is important to suppress extremism and prevent the rehabilitation of Nazism legally so as to respond to the challenges of today. The deputies will also focus on education issues: the agenda already includes the profile code and improvement of the investment climate.
The parliamentarians' work will be guided by the resolution of the 6th All-Belarusian Assembly and the country's five-year social and economic development program. Work will continue to modernize the country's Basic Law, as well as personal receptions of citizens.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All