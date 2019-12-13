Council of Republic held the first session of 8th convocation - Chairman and heads of commissions were elected by secret ballot

Today held a meeting of the first session of the Council of the Republic of the eighth convocation.

On the agenda several issues: the election of the Chairman of the upper house of Parliament and the Deputy. So, by secret ballot for the post of Chairman re-elected Natalia Kochanova. Fifty-eight members of the Council of the Republic voted unanimously in favor of her candidacy. Sergei Khomenko was elected as deputy.

The speakers drew attention to the fact that in their work it is important for senators to focus not on the number of adopted bills, but on the creation of optimal conditions for the peaceful and dynamic development of all spheres of life of the state and society. This will be the primary principle of work of the new convocation.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“I would say we have a very strong composition of the members of the Council of the Republic, which represents all regions in our country and the city of Minsk. I am sure that this will give a new impetus to our work, and those initiatives, proposals that will be made by the members of the Council of the Republic, I am sure, will be realized. And I have no doubt that we will fulfill the tasks we have before us with honor and dignity, because the high assessment that the President of our country has given to the parliamentarians of the 7th convocation, we must justify to the fullest extent.”